Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Upped Stake

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.68 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.01 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90B, up from 8.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11M shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 706,000 shares to 510,000 shares, valued at $85.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Talend S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.