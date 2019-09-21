Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Diversified Investment Strategies Has Decreased Position by $3.49 Million; As Itron (ITRI) Valuation Rose, Scopia Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $84.61 Million

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.99M, down from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 459,495 shares traded or 45.90% up from the average. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 26,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,168 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, down from 68,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.44 million for 28.67 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $19.97 million activity.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Itron (ITRI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Itron (ITRI) Up 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Itron, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ITRI) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Itron (ITRI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Raises Outlook – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Itron (ITRI) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold ITRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 46,421 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Geode Limited Co owns 452,934 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 273,074 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Lc holds 1.65% or 545,384 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 43,620 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited accumulated 0% or 1,019 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 52,983 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 73,725 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 66,639 shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 40 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Trexquant LP invested in 5,206 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 57,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern stated it has 481,387 shares.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 111,851 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $114.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 98,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.