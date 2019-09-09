Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.76 Million as Share Value Rose; Parsons Capital Management Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Decreased by $981,640 as Share Value Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 75.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 11,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 3,542 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 14,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 1.71 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 97,338 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 112,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 15.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NXP Semiconductors Announces Increase of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,545 shares to 12,368 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 15,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.91 million for 16.58 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

