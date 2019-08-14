Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.76 Million; At&T (T) Stake Increased by Annex Advisory Services Llc

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 97,338 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 112,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $134.81. About 9.03M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 10.33M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey Gibb Assoc has invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nwq Mngmt Company Lc has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moody Bancshares Division accumulated 613,567 shares. Diker Management Ltd Liability holds 15,351 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Lourd Ltd Liability Com owns 25,955 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 14,952 were reported by Blue Edge Ltd Liability Corporation. First Washington owns 86,068 shares for 5.15% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Capital Incorporated has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Savings Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 238,006 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Weybosset Rech & Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 3,550 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited holds 0% or 3,795 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assoc has 191,985 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. 2,832 are held by Winslow Asset. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,776 shares to 20,930 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 67,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc..

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 281,822 are owned by Amica Mutual Insur Co. Laffer stated it has 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Taurus Asset Lc accumulated 29,925 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus owns 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.89M shares. 2,261 are owned by Live Your Vision Limited Com. Jacobs & Co Ca holds 1.11% or 207,436 shares. Moreover, Economic Planning Adv has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 29,322 were reported by Tiemann Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Biondo Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.76% or 97,115 shares. Sei Invests Comm has 0.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.02 million shares. Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,508 shares. Aviva Public Limited reported 3.20M shares. Lincoln Natl stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 26,445 shares to 534,771 shares, valued at $55.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 259,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,818 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

