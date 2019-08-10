Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Biogen (BIIB) Share Value Rose, Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Decreased Its Holding by $959,812

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 4,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 14,844 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 18,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 877,122 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 97,338 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, down from 112,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 42,240 shares to 213,658 shares, valued at $12.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 29,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Llc holds 95,293 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,850 shares. Founders Capital Mngmt Lc reported 140,185 shares stake. Glovista Invests Lc has 0.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,600 shares. Appleton Ma invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leisure Capital Mngmt holds 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 20,325 shares. Private Comm Na stated it has 127,635 shares or 3.13% of all its holdings. Bailard Inc, California-based fund reported 383,765 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept has 5.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,362 shares. Junto Cap Mgmt LP reported 440,118 shares stake. Adirondack Tru holds 26,664 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 30,127 are held by Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 405,100 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc holds 7.31% or 93,412 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E (NYSE:ABT) by 42,429 shares to 175,152 shares, valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 34,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.47 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.