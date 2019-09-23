Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Cwh Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Villere St Denis J & Co Has Boosted Its Stake in Western Digital (WDC) by $1.28 Million

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 27,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.03 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.87. About 1.20M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 2,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 39,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, down from 42,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $139.27. About 5.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,304 shares to 503,398 shares, valued at $87.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 323,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 22,161 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 267,263 shares. 1.31 million were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 395,792 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Allstate holds 10,005 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Division stated it has 33,950 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability reported 9.99M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Laurion Cap Management Lp holds 51,858 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 415,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Limited Co invested in 0% or 132 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.25% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 745,942 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 406,148 shares. Citigroup accumulated 519,147 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $246.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 17,355 shares to 244,500 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 504,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).