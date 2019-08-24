Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Decreased Holding; Salient Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding by $70.08 Million as Market Value Declined

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 242.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 5.84M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 8.24M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.36 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 2.21M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 1.11 million shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $77.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.79M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,200 shares to 59,450 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 178,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru owns 96.18 million shares. 9.57 million were reported by Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company. Coho Prtn stated it has 8,705 shares. Strategic Financial holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,137 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlas Browninc holds 1.88% or 22,521 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests has invested 2.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 5.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Corp has 29,490 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Claar Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 180,215 shares. Temasek Hldgs (Private) Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,536 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) holds 643 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nicholas Prns LP has invested 0.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 26,070 shares. Stanley stated it has 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.