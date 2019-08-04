Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Cut Holding as Share Price Rose; Targa Res (TRGP) Share Price Declined While Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $6.45 Million

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 93.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 161,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 11,963 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 173,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 2.02 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincoln Corporation accumulated 0.35% or 72,392 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 2.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 26,554 are owned by Rosenbaum Jay D. 138,506 were reported by Fulton State Bank Na. Hamel Assoc accumulated 27,801 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Ima Wealth owns 1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,778 shares. M Kraus & Com invested 6.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 3.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 644,447 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs invested in 2.33% or 419,343 shares. Baltimore reported 150,916 shares. Private Trust Na has 127,635 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. Night Owl Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 173,970 shares or 7.34% of the stock. Bell Bankshares accumulated 19,244 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Limited has invested 3.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Techn by 220,730 shares to 398,730 shares, valued at $23.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 191.43% or $0.67 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson LP accumulated 105,000 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 871,295 shares. Alps Advisors Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Paloma Prtn holds 55,120 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hightower Trust Lta has 15,881 shares. Eaton Vance reported 20,896 shares stake. Viking Fund Lc holds 162,000 shares. Peconic Partners has 1.71 million shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Voloridge Mngmt Ltd reported 118,579 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Llc has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bessemer Group Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 76,028 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake.