Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Holding by $516,906; Bartlett & Co Position in Bristol (BMY) Has Upped by $2.75 Million as Share Price Declined

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 58,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 498,123 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.77 million, up from 439,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 3/21/2018, 10:30 AM; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate Between 17% and 18% for Both GAAP and Non-GAAP; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 4,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.95 million, down from 232,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,554 shares to 71,654 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 63,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested in 3.24% or 81.37M shares. Drw Securities Limited Liability reported 1,751 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And has invested 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Chester Advsr reported 2.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New Jersey-based Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Annex Advisory Llc has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 186,045 shares stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company reported 7.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Armstrong Shaw Ct owns 63,389 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 39,652 shares. Rothschild Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 24,892 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 476,286 shares stake. Hills Bancorporation stated it has 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,276 shares to 385,408 shares, valued at $42.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 3,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,179 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 6,167 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 11,860 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 1,654 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 56,277 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 0.38% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 297,991 shares. Lucas Mgmt invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sta Wealth Limited reported 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 106,317 shares in its portfolio. Choate Investment Advsr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,350 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Marietta Investment Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 3,008 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 98,132 shares or 0.63% of the stock.

