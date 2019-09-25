Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Contravisory Investment Management Lifted Position by $5.98 Million as Stock Value Rose; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Trimmed Stake in Aon Plc (AON) by $485,184

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7715.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 44,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02M shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 2,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 38,004 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33M, down from 40,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $192.6. About 971,274 shares traded or 29.60% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 4,296 shares to 30,943 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25 million for 33.67 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

