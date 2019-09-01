Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Commerce Bank Raised Its Holding; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Rose, Juncture Wealth Strategies Lowered Position by $828,138

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 7.43M shares traded or 62.66% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 9,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.91M, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Capital Prtn Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,580 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 31,314 were accumulated by Oakworth. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 2.14 million shares. Salem Mgmt has invested 0.13% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fincl reported 4,000 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields Co Lc reported 6,478 shares. Shelton Management holds 667 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ameritas has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Aldebaran Finance has invested 0.68% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cypress Capital Limited Co (Wy) holds 1.45% or 20,965 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.28% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 436,419 shares. Blue Fincl Capital accumulated 15,525 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt owns 397,020 shares. 230,500 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

