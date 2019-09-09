Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Cim Investment Mangement Has Lifted Stake; Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,083 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 25,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.81. About 18.82 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 364,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 9.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 8.77M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 7,884 shares to 7,876 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,130 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.00 million for 91.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

