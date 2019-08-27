Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Chesapeake Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.17 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder 13D Management Lowered Stake by $2.45 Million as Share Price Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 475,440 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 34,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 44,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 8.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cars Com Inc by 15,933 shares to 391,870 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 881,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 257,623 shares. Sei Invests invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Stifel Financial Corp reported 42,077 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap invested in 85,934 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Inc holds 4,836 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Zimmer Prtnrs LP holds 2.58M shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 431,109 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Co accumulated 0.6% or 76,293 shares. Quantbot Tech LP invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Andra Ap owns 53,700 shares. Key Gru Hldg (Cayman) Ltd holds 0.25% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 51,426 shares. Hrt Fin Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 9,964 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Coldstream Mgmt Incorporated has 8.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 803,898 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.27 million shares. Yhb Advisors accumulated 202,851 shares or 3.75% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fagan Assoc reported 96,593 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,677 shares. Cna holds 185,400 shares or 4.64% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Lc reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Markets Corp accumulated 3.26M shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd reported 2.35% stake. First National Bank stated it has 8,941 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. 233,797 are held by Jag. First Mercantile Tru has 63,583 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prns LP invested in 0.26% or 51,356 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Company invested in 21,879 shares or 1.65% of the stock.