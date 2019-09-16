Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Central Bank & Trust Co Upped Holding by $928,872; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lifted Its Splunk (SPLK) Holding by $3.72 Million

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 6,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 21,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 14,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 6.66 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 29,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 356,998 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.89M, up from 327,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $114.54. About 420,141 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest holds 3.43% or 55,621 shares in its portfolio. 61,984 are held by Tuttle Tactical Management. Opus Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 0.13% or 5,000 shares. Barnett Incorporated stated it has 465 shares. 1.34 million are held by Atlanta Capital L L C. Cetera Advsr Ltd owns 111,184 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 462,407 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Quadrant Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.52% or 21,550 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Com has 396,494 shares for 5.25% of their portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 3.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 437,305 shares. 99,373 were reported by Johnson Financial Incorporated. First Merchants Corp stated it has 77,074 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 2.14 million shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Interocean Cap Llc holds 3.87% or 319,913 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc holds 154,326 shares.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerg Mkts Gov Bnd (VWOB) by 29,855 shares to 331,237 shares, valued at $26.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,743 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Fund Health Care (XLV).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 28,594 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $312.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 7,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,443 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.06% or 2.46M shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 34 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 13,035 shares. Advsr Asset stated it has 22,971 shares. Fifth Third Bank invested in 4,650 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 8,476 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp holds 131,366 shares. Headinvest Ltd Company, Maine-based fund reported 2,091 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 1.26M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.01% or 175,651 shares. Macroview Inv Management Limited Com holds 27 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.04% or 38,186 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.14% or 120,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 354,229 shares or 0.02% of the stock.