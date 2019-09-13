Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Cut Its Position by $486,115 as Stock Price Rose; Dt Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) as Stock Rose

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 33,838 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, up from 30,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.66. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 77,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35 million, down from 80,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moore LP invested in 0.47% or 150,000 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 26,064 shares. Benin owns 65,770 shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. 2,550 were accumulated by Greenwood Gearhart. Maryland stated it has 288,245 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested 26.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Syntal Prtnrs Lc invested in 20,031 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 250,223 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W owns 59,175 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md invested in 5.44% or 49,478 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9.00M shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And Co holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 696,812 shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Company reported 303,493 shares. Cadinha And Ltd Liability reported 144,038 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 4.28% or 5.35M shares.

