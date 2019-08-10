Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Has Decreased Position as Share Price Rose; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $508,320

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 132,043 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, up from 125,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 11.72 million shares traded or 10.93% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 58,667 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92B, down from 60,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Associates Limited Co reported 1.94% stake. Atlantic Union Bancorp owns 55,078 shares. Natixis holds 2.7% or 3.64M shares. Gibraltar Mgmt Inc invested 3.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lenox Wealth reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lederer And Assoc Investment Counsel Ca invested 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Hill Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retail Bank Of The West owns 147,792 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). John G Ullman & holds 96,769 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,550 shares. Fruth invested in 25,881 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Coho Limited invested in 0.02% or 8,705 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company holds 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 13.12M shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Com invested in 1.18% or 29,490 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 35,290 shares to 201,874 shares, valued at $5.57B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 1,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares to 15,810 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 16,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,925 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).