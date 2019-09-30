Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Decreased Its Stake by $135.97 Million as Share Value Rose; Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Market Value Were Volatile While Ota Financial Group LP Has Boosted Holding

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 1,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,652 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72B, down from 58,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 7.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 36,718 shares to 28,083 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siriusxm A by 44,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,115 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opp (PTY).

