Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Caledonia Investments Plc Lowered Holding by $7.91 Million as Share Price Rose; Tucows (Call) (TCX) Shareholder Osmium Partners Lowered Position

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88 million, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 26.38M shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (Call) (TCX) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 93,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 67,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09M, down from 160,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $558.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 32,675 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $117.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Networks Se by 1.24 million shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 584,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Lc owns 4,041 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Inc holds 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) or 12,100 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 10,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 5,961 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Legal & General Grp Plc has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). 142,778 are owned by Osmium Prns Limited Liability Company. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 0% or 477 shares. 27 are held by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has 1.26 million shares for 10.19% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Captrust Fincl accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 8,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,699 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The.

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52M for 39.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18,500 shares to 175,478 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.