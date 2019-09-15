Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Caledonia Investments Plc Has Trimmed Holding; Prospector Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Hanover Ins Group (THG)

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 34,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 127,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.37M, up from 92,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $130.91. About 220,079 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 Per Common Share; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88 million, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 34,520 shares to 128,960 shares, valued at $17.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 34,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,900 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust accumulated 7,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 24,792 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel holds 193,507 shares. Acr Alpine Rech Limited stated it has 846,055 shares or 5.99% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical holds 3.95% or 36,163 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 2.49% or 65,223 shares in its portfolio. Security National Trust Communications owns 86,224 shares. 159,640 are held by Osborne Capital Ltd Liability Corp. 244.48 million were reported by Fmr. Choate Inv Advsr has invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 4.28M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Maple Cap Inc holds 195,640 shares. Bluestein R H And Commerce has 470,509 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest owns 8.57M shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc reported 43,000 shares. Summit Wealth Lc reported 15,526 shares.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18,500 shares to 175,478 shares, valued at $28.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.