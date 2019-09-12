Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Caledonia Investments Plc Cut Stake; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Value Rose, Pacad Investment LTD Upped Stake by $432,400

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 221.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 5,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 1.26 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88M, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $138.16. About 18.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Management holds 870,965 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson holds 84,417 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Orleans Cap Mngmt La holds 1.53% or 17,590 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.16% or 723,722 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Com owns 2,775 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,552 shares. Pinnacle Partners has 39,300 shares. Fred Alger Inc accumulated 277 shares. Allstate Corp has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 50,814 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advisors Lc reported 0.82% stake. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0.89% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Valley Natl Advisers Inc owns 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 336 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 60,915 shares. Caprock Grp Inc holds 0.05% or 2,012 shares.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $345.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10,072 shares to 802 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18,500 shares to 175,478 shares, valued at $28.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.