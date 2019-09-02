Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Burt Wealth Advisors Raised Its Position; Skyline (SKY) Stock Price Rose While Robotti Robert Decreased Its Stake by $703,000

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Skyline Corp (SKY) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 222,940 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 259,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Skyline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 538,007 shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $16.62 million activity. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP also sold $87.18M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares. 4.79M shares were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC, worth $96.76 million on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt holds 512,425 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0.01% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Edge Wealth Ltd Com owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 255,670 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Highland Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 583,527 shares. Legal And General Group Plc owns 7,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spitfire Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 217,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 11,332 shares. Ranger Inv Management Lp reported 1.36% stake. Fmr Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 312,400 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 789,792 shares. Wasatch holds 0.1% or 466,185 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincluden Mngmt holds 50,697 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. 26,757 are held by Ami Inv. Middleton Ma holds 1.01% or 53,459 shares. Ohio-based Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 4.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.48% or 1.16M shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 559,545 shares. Bb&T owns 2.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 978,034 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 258,031 shares. Kopp Invest Lc invested in 0.29% or 3,019 shares. James Research Inc holds 156,422 shares. Oakwood Management Ltd Liability Corporation Ca holds 112,092 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 3.08% or 341,343 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 4.32M shares. Tompkins Finance, a New York-based fund reported 107,392 shares.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 62,276 shares to 7,598 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 41,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,795 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).