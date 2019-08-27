Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Burt Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Tt International Has Upped Stake

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 3.80M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets

Tt International increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 113,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.52M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.27. About 1.96 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,443 shares to 4,119 shares, valued at $629,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 62,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,598 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Co has 157,150 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability Co holds 1.5% or 104,651 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas invested in 205,538 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Co reported 268,209 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. The Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jlb And Inc invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Addenda Capital holds 1.11% or 130,329 shares. Bridgeway Cap stated it has 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Putnam Fl Mgmt Com stated it has 354,368 shares. Cap Guardian Tru accumulated 970,568 shares. Pzena Investment Limited Liability Company owns 318,873 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.34% or 13,075 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Services Com Ma reported 1.64% stake. 145,348 are held by Nbt Fincl Bank N A.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and Jio Join to Digitize India and NICE Ltd (Nasdaq: $NICE) Introduces Reg BI Surveillance Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Some Large Alibaba Option Trades – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Alibaba Stock Is Still Among the Best Stocks to Own Now – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why This China ETF Will Rise Again – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: It Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 6,000 shares to 25,953 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,076 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).