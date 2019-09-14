Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Abb LTD (ABB) Stock Declined While St James Investment Company Increased Holding

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 765.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 78,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 88,625 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, up from 10,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 1.33M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 17/05/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S SAYS WON AN ORDER TO DELIVER A COMPREHENSIVE PROCESS AND POWER SOLUTION THAT WILL DOUBLE CAPACITY OF KAZ MINERALS’ SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING PLANT IN AKTOGAY, KAZAKHSTAN; 25/05/2018 – Siemens backs Northvolt’s $5 bln Swedish battery plant; 06/04/2018 – ABB hopes for U.S. concessions on tariffs on Chinese special steel; 07/05/2018 – Heliospectra: ABB and Heliospectra AB join forces in the Middle East and Africa; 27/03/2018 – ABB ABBN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 26 FROM SFR 25; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS AUSTRIAN BERNECKER & RAINER BUSINESS IS DEVELOPING AHEAD OF PLAN, $1 BILLION SALES TARGET COULD BE REACHED EARLIER THAN EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED IN COVESTRO ABB, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – ABB Earns North American Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 92,641 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41M, down from 100,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baillie Gifford reported 5.80M shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Associate Lc stated it has 76,733 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,934 shares. Grisanti Capital Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Plancorp Lc reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 28,000 shares. Jones Lllp reported 189,935 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Farmers Trust has invested 2.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster Dykema Cabot And Company Ma has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shine Advisory Service reported 10,944 shares stake. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 50,290 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 13.56M shares. Bennicas & Assoc reported 41,809 shares or 4.67% of all its holdings. Bangor Bancorp invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 167,163 were accumulated by Moors And Cabot.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Gates Says This Type of AI Will Be Worth â€œ10 Microsoftsâ€ – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 70,550 shares to 188,700 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.