Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Brighton Jones Upped Its Stake; West Oak Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $593,370

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 22/05/2018 – Redmond Mag: Qualcomm’s Datacenter Chief Leaves the Company; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm sets new $10 bln buyback plan; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Former Chairman Seeking Buyout Funding (Video); 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Also Ordered to Reconvene 2018 Shareholders Annual Meeting on Earliest Possible Date

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 18,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 537,544 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.38 million, up from 519,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri holds 0.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 13,660 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners holds 5,909 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 15,903 were reported by Pure Advisors Incorporated. Bamco Inc New York reported 4,000 shares stake. Garde accumulated 0.08% or 8,486 shares. Whittier Company invested in 83,906 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Holderness Invests holds 7,732 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros invested in 0.9% or 67,894 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.2% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Roanoke Asset Management New York invested 1.27% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Doheny Asset Management Ca stated it has 17,000 shares. Springowl Associates Limited Liability Com reported 13,250 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Headinvest Ltd Co reported 50,240 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.08% or 1.50 million shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: GLOB,ASML,QCOM – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stock Drops in Pre-Market Trading After Latest Court Ruling – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt LP holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,403 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc reported 15.79M shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp reported 178,371 shares or 5.21% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas holds 3.07% or 905,322 shares. Axa invested in 1.58% or 3.43M shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp owns 71,082 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Gruss & has 8.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whalerock Point Limited Liability Company reported 37,354 shares stake. 1.25M are owned by Creative Planning. Cap Mgmt Assoc, New York-based fund reported 21,824 shares. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 26,513 shares. Westpac invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 3.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancshares Of Stockton holds 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 18,708 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,231 shares to 150,536 shares, valued at $25.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,578 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.