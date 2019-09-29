Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Brave Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $510,587; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Value Rose While Incline Global Management Has Cut Position

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 3,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 41,044 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, down from 44,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 220,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 18,933 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 239,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 2.05M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,369 shares to 10,369 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Epoch Partners Incorporated has invested 4.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hexavest invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Financial Services, New York-based fund reported 63,766 shares. Prentiss Smith And Co stated it has 11,643 shares. Wespac Advisors Lc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 76,324 are owned by Intrust Bancshares Na. Central Savings Bank holds 21,323 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank Corporation reported 2.41 million shares stake. 3G Capital Prns LP has invested 11.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Huntington Bankshares has invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lesa Sroufe & Company holds 30,048 shares or 3.56% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.48% or 57,622 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 1.93% or 27.09M shares in its portfolio. Skytop Ltd Co holds 6.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 60,000 shares.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 51,502 shares to 512,322 shares, valued at $29.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 362,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.34 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 554,214 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability has 131,985 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited invested in 245,715 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 7,804 shares. Mai Capital accumulated 2,622 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Usca Ria Limited Co invested 0.15% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Associated Banc reported 0.13% stake. Hillsdale Inv Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Senator Investment Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 378 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 15 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has invested 0.14% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.2% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Nuwave Invest Limited Liability invested in 8,611 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.62% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).