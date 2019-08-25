Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Boston Family Office Raised Holding; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position Held by Krensavage Asset Management Llc

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 19,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 143,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, up from 123,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 27,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 558,827 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, up from 531,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49M shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs LP has 359,715 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset holds 0% or 3,409 shares. Cadence Cap Lc accumulated 26,095 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt Incorporated has 0.67% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 1,035 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Steinberg Asset Mngmt reported 49,101 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi accumulated 8,000 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amer Money Management Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 13,210 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0.14% or 235,755 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Com owns 12,371 shares. Community State Bank Na has invested 0.14% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cap has invested 0.22% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Maryland Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,683 are owned by Family Mngmt. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability holds 3.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 135,345 shares. Coho invested in 8,705 shares. Farallon Ltd Llc holds 1.63M shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 57,036 shares. South State Corp holds 286,895 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc reported 113,051 shares. The Massachusetts-based Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clal Hldg Limited invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parus Fin (Uk) Limited has 377,195 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.3% or 24,593 shares in its portfolio. Ion Asset Mngmt Limited holds 2.13 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg holds 2.18 million shares. Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership has 0.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru invested in 71,200 shares or 5.33% of the stock.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,390 shares to 136,564 shares, valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 3,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,703 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).