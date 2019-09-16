Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Upped Its Position by $679.85 Million; Hgk Asset Management Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake by $833,113

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 5,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,027 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 billion, up from 14,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 10.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 4,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 34,879 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, down from 39,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $219.72. About 18.49 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 26/04/2018 – SnapAR ‘Augmented Reality Video Messenger’ available on the Apple App Store; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forte Capital Lc Adv holds 0.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 16,007 shares. Phocas Corporation reported 5,020 shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited owns 4,998 shares. Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 37,246 were reported by Indexiq Limited Liability Com. Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 382,679 shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 4.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcdaniel Terry Co stated it has 375,576 shares. Investec Asset Limited accumulated 11.48M shares. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 5.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 403,033 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). St Germain D J has 37,274 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Stephens Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,561 shares. 1.78 million are owned by Oz Management L P. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.24% or 4,000 shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $285.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU) by 15,317 shares to 8,647 shares, valued at $440.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,765 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.61M shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt reported 91 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.49% or 3,683 shares. Moreover, Frontier Management Co has 4.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.57% or 7.12 million shares in its portfolio. Diversified Com reported 0.65% stake. First Personal Fincl Service accumulated 15,718 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 4.86% or 200,429 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.98% or 23,986 shares. Meritage Mngmt reported 187,445 shares or 3.78% of all its holdings. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 2.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,764 shares. Lionstone Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 8.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.94% or 686,762 shares. Tennessee-based Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sageworth Trust reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.41 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $344.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Cor (NYSE:COG) by 52,206 shares to 168,333 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Grou (NYSE:SPG) by 2,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC).