Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Lowered Stake; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Increased Its Holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by $634,158

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 9,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 41,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, down from 51,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 5,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 11,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 6,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $108.98. About 654,067 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Company stated it has 144,060 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.31 million shares. Wunderlich Managemnt stated it has 20,148 shares. Platinum Mgmt holds 25,835 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Crestwood Grp Llc has invested 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Vernon Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dillon And Incorporated has 8,735 shares. Community Fincl Svcs Group Ltd Com holds 126,433 shares. Aspen Inv Management has invested 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Braun Stacey Assoc Inc holds 3.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 413,062 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc has 3.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 457,403 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 27.51M shares. Acg Wealth owns 168,936 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2.62M shares. First Mercantile reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft hires former Siri boss – The Information – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 30, 2019.