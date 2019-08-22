Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Trimmed Its Holding by $936.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined While Bollard Group Decreased Position

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 9.93M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $171.77. About 5.24M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 77.99M are held by Bank Of America Corp De. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 238,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lc has 1.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 119,805 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 2.88 million shares. Live Your Vision Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oberweis Asset Management Inc invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd reported 61,321 shares. Oakworth Inc reported 42,853 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Beach Inv Management Ltd Com has invested 4.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 1.62 million shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 277,851 shares. Chesley Taft And Lc has 3.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc has 3.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 613,908 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Punch & Mgmt holds 103,978 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

