Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose; Lafitte Capital Management LP Lowered Stake in Full House Resorts (FLL) by $880,354

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.53M market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 28,815 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 31.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR PHASE ONE OF EXPANSION OF BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO AND HOTEL, IN COLARADO AMONG OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 26/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 22/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering; 19/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Committee-Led Ceiling Fan Legislation Clears Full House of Representatives

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.05. About 9.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $78,850 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $44,400 was made by THOMAS CRAIG W on Thursday, May 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com holds 77,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 141,000 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 59,245 shares in its portfolio. Park West Asset Management accumulated 1.30 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 22,478 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). White Pine Capital Limited Liability accumulated 263,605 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Kennedy Management owns 1.31 million shares. Northern Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 31,610 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 15,804 shares. Gabelli Funds has invested 0.01% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Illinois-based Fairpointe Capital Llc has invested 0.02% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Teton invested in 0.22% or 1.12 million shares.

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American Airlines Prepares for a Big Summer in Charlotte – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Full House Resorts -8% after EPS miss – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Full House Resorts Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Casino stocks steady despite weak Nevada numbers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Vernon Assoc Incorporated Md invested in 27,645 shares or 4.98% of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp reported 0.36% stake. Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,488 shares. Somerset Grp Lc stated it has 28,218 shares. Live Your Vision Llc has 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,626 shares. Cutter Brokerage reported 0.36% stake. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 29,499 shares. First Foundation holds 1.23M shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Company invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgan Stanley accumulated 59.81M shares or 2% of the stock. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Co accumulated 3,738 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank And Tru Co holds 3.55% or 157,221 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Invest Ltd Llc has invested 1.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.59 million were reported by Flossbach Von Storch Ag.