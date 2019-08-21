Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has Lowered Holding by $936.00 Million; Geode Capital Management Position in Ebay (EBAY) Lowered by $7.71 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 208,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 12.28M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.38 million, down from 12.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 4.17M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 21.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eos Mgmt LP invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Jersey-based Columbus Hill LP has invested 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Llc has invested 4.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Channing Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 59,456 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Parthenon Limited Liability Co invested in 9.84% or 373,197 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd reported 224,018 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. 5,572 were accumulated by Brouwer And Janachowski. 34,001 are held by Chesapeake Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Natixis has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Partner Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.22% or 8,978 shares. Lvm Capital Management Mi owns 199,301 shares for 5.39% of their portfolio. Perkins Cap Mngmt invested in 1.38% or 17,710 shares. Moreover, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 12.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.96 million shares. Moreover, Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 128,063 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 2.49M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 978 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Matrix Asset Advisors Ny invested in 242,529 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Da Davidson & holds 75,738 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.01% or 31,744 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 200 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 6,212 shares. Raymond James Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 123,925 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sarasin And Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 212,318 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 0.27% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bandera Partners Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 84,000 shares. 783,554 were reported by Proshare Advsrs. Greenwood Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 48,756 shares in its portfolio.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 81,862 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $22.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 105,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 644,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.62 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.