Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding; Flir Sys (FLIR) Share Value Declined While Johnston Asset Management Has Decreased by $305,100 Its Position

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 461,139 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.95 million, down from 466,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 28,100 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,158 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10M, down from 123,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.43. About 4.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLB, GWW, FLIR – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FLIR TrafiData solution for smart cities – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Commerce has 5,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Inc stated it has 109 shares. 39,132 were reported by Dupont Cap Mngmt. Meeder Asset Management invested in 15,359 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.02 million shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 983,043 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.49% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 1.78M shares. Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.87% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 112,075 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 14,377 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability accumulated 13,207 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal And General Gru Public owns 900,435 shares. 29,898 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Co holds 766,732 shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 5,356 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.1% or 2.01M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $81.10M for 22.33 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 163,344 are owned by American Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management). Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,421 shares. Caledonia Investments Plc invested 15.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blume Management Incorporated holds 55,198 shares. Highlander Cap Management Limited has invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Star Mgmt Corp invested 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meeder Asset holds 2.92% or 312,935 shares in its portfolio. Patten & Patten Inc Tn accumulated 204,163 shares. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Co has invested 4.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Freestone Capital Limited Company reported 171,472 shares. Barnett Co Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telemark Asset Ltd holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,000 shares. Cap Investment Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 93,619 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp invested 6.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horrell Capital Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 2,510 shares.