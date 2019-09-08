Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Raised Position by $7.12 Million as Stock Price Rose; Citigroup (C) Shareholder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.82 Million

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 54.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 45,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 37,951 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 83,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup; 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Banking One of Top Three Most Used Apps by Americans, 2018 Citi Mobile Banking Study Reveals; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN EUROPE ARE BASF, EVK, AKE, LXS AND DSM

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30412.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 60,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 61,025 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) by 64,862 shares to 8,449 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 43,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,583 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Sml Cp Core Alpha F (FYX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Limited Com stated it has 7,572 shares. Moreover, First Bancorporation Of Omaha has 3.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virginia-based Burke & Herbert Financial Bank & has invested 3.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Vestor Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 0.1% or 1,935 shares. Roosevelt Investment Inc has 4.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 301,599 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 4.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity Verity Lc holds 105,439 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory invested in 16,776 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 642,475 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking has invested 2.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullinan Associate Inc has invested 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Klingenstein owns 47,907 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested in 2.48% or 3.74 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.55% or 6,239 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia invested in 588,774 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Barclays Pcl has 5.21 million shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% or 46,332 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Llc has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Montgomery Management reported 5,442 shares stake. Jennison Associate Ltd reported 2.55M shares stake. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 73,068 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest reported 113,794 shares stake. Miracle Mile Limited Co reported 173,518 shares stake. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 12,800 shares. Moreover, Telemus Cap Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,535 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 81 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.54% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. Lodge Hill Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 80,000 shares or 1.36% of the stock.

