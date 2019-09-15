Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lifted Position in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 168.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 43,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 68,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 25,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87B market cap company. It closed at $24.39 lastly. It is down 2.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5.14 million shares stake. Cim Limited Liability invested in 0.23% or 4,985 shares. Investec Asset holds 5.85% or 11.48 million shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 3.64% or 69,308 shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 0.49% or 15,082 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Com invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 8.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2.25 million shares or 5.36% of its portfolio. Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.7% or 3.63M shares. Wall Street Access Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 9.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jw Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 2.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten Group Inc Inc accumulated 2.89% or 52,830 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 249,875 shares. New England And Retirement Grp Inc Inc invested in 2,150 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Olstein Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 124,072 shares to 729,239 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 15,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,250 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).