Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Cut Its Holding by $363,090; Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Share Value Rose While Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Increased Position

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) by 134.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 85,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The institutional investor held 149,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 211,651 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 22/05/2018 – Forbes Names Kronos One of Top Three Places to Work in Software; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q Net $47.4M; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL;OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC KRO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q EPS 61c; 16/05/2018 – REG-KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,000 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $143.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 581,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

