Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Holding by $2.89 Million; Pennsylvania Trust Co Cut Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position by $8.90 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 59,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 3,240 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 62,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 741,020 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 56.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 24,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 19,244 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 43,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.72. About 13.38 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 36,648 shares to 77,635 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 78,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38 billion for 10.51 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 19,722 shares to 66,292 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 21,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

