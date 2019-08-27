Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Stake; As First Republic Bank (FRC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Increased Stake

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 56.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 24,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 19,244 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 43,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 458.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 18,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 22,451 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 4,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 776,145 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,849 shares to 47,942 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,621 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 21,111 shares to 55,978 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 66,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,782 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).