Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Beck Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose; As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Rose, Holder Coastline Trust Co Upped Stake

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 68,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $138.7. About 9.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,870 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 17,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.91. About 331,592 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.