Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Upped Stake; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Boosted Position

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 88,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 971,023 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.52M, up from 882,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 8.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 2,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 136,244 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.31 million, up from 133,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $155.81. About 753,775 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advisors reported 112,233 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gould Asset Management Limited Com Ca has 21,168 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Group has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Delta Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 15,977 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. 64,588 are held by Financial Counselors. Sandhill Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0.5% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,826 shares. Bartlett Limited reported 17,549 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Armstrong Henry H Associate reported 21,803 shares stake. Minnesota-based Sit Investment Inc has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Foundation invested in 0.03% or 2,473 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2,850 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co has 0.32% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Shelter Mutual Insurance has 1.85% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 30,260 shares. Moreover, Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 0.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,505 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,966 shares to 144,713 shares, valued at $27.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,906 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 12,829 shares to 401,178 shares, valued at $50.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,990 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc has 2.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 159,250 shares. Moreover, Mcrae Cap Mgmt has 5.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highlander Capital Ltd Liability holds 31,065 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Horan Capital Management holds 278,833 shares. Jnba Financial stated it has 35,830 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Waratah Cap Ltd holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 103,888 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Ltd has 4.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,631 shares. City has invested 1.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 68,723 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Sound Shore Mngmt Inc Ct stated it has 1.24 million shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Inc Ct stated it has 7.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 388,000 shares or 7.56% of their US portfolio. Highland Mgmt Lc invested in 3.92% or 438,287 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Limited Company owns 5,572 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

