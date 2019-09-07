Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Bangor Savings Bank Increased Its Position by $1.36 Million as Share Value Rose; Jackson Square Partners Has Upped Its Holding in Wix.Com LTD Com Ils0.01 (WIX) by $85.85 Million as Market Value Rose

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd Com Ils0.01 (WIX) by 78.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 715,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.88 million, up from 914,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd Com Ils0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.81. About 394,372 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 38,915 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $271.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 91,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 36,346 shares to 21,673 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 5,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,636 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).