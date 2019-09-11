Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Cut Holding as Stock Rose; De Burlo Group Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 3,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 168,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, down from 172,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $135.78. About 16.09 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 54,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 56,687 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, down from 110,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $135.78. About 16.09 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 9,740 shares to 43,270 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 620,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has invested 12.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 270,067 were accumulated by Kingdon Mgmt Lc. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). John G Ullman Associate holds 2.07% or 96,769 shares in its portfolio. Howard Capital holds 314,852 shares or 5.24% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 22,125 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt holds 35,517 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. 483,598 are held by Cambridge Comm. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt owns 4,881 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5.76% or 100,478 shares. Punch & Assocs Investment Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 103,978 shares. 27,929 were reported by Moneta Gru Advsrs Limited Liability. First Western Mngmt Communication owns 3,334 shares for 5.59% of their portfolio. Blume Capital has 3.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

