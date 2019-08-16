Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Increased Its Position by $2.32 Million; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Price Declined, Tudor Investment Et Al Has Raised Its Holding

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) by 219.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 178,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 260,249 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, up from 81,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 3.31M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 19,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 64,404 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 44,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.93. About 18.07M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,100 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.90M shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech reported 6.31M shares. Financial Counselors owns 511,954 shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. First Wilshire Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,350 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Financial Corp has 4.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 932,950 shares. Marvin Palmer Associates holds 57,867 shares. American Investment Advsr Ltd reported 2.21% stake. 314,161 are held by Evergreen Management Lc. Moreover, Qv Investors has 2.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 135,019 shares. Junto Capital Management Lp holds 2.98% or 440,118 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa has 548,695 shares for 4.6% of their portfolio. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 61,911 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 40,391 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited invested in 3.23 million shares or 1.64% of the stock.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 7,901 shares to 11,559 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 2,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,919 shares, and cut its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Mun Bd Fd (DSM).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) soaring with a market value north of $1 trillion – Live Trading News” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: Uber, AMD, CRON, KHC – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) by 18,249 shares to 17,719 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Medical Group Nv by 25,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,394 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.