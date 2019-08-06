Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Boosted Holding by $373,172; Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.16 Million

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 70.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 40,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 96,564 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 56,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 6.31 million shares traded or 68.11% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD)

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 60,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 57,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75M shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 136,494 shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $326.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 17,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,717 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

