Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Cut Its Position by $1.74 Million as Stock Rose; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Stake in Avnet (AVT) Has Trimmed by $6.05 Million as Valuation Declined

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 140,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 3.69M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.85 million, down from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.72. About 740,755 shares traded or 20.94% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 260,904 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.77 million, down from 275,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) or 35,538 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 227,678 shares. Art Advisors Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 24,290 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 344,546 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 6,201 shares. 8,700 were reported by Franklin Resources. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 288,220 shares. Legal General Group Inc Plc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 588,271 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.02% or 20,260 shares. Raymond James Associate has 72,169 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 2.22M shares. Brandes Ptnrs LP reported 318,529 shares stake. Ameritas Investment invested 0.06% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.96% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Brookstone invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Network Inc by 14,460 shares to 181,494 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 268,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Nine Energy Svc Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,884 shares to 89,503 shares, valued at $18.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 19,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Co accumulated 932,615 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Harvey Invest Com Ltd Liability invested 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Com has 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dumont Blake Inv Limited Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 39,128 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 124,100 were accumulated by American Assets Invest Limited Liability Company. Town And Country Comml Bank And Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 62,848 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Limited Partnership reported 254,611 shares. Lau Associate Limited Liability invested in 1.94% or 31,949 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 258,031 shares stake. Harvey Cap Management holds 58,946 shares. Howland Cap Ltd Liability invested in 484,816 shares or 4.66% of the stock. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 327,100 shares. 460,902 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company.