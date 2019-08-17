Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $716,157; Regions Financial Stake in Metlife (MET) Has Lifted by $969,318

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 30,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 23,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 861,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69 million, up from 838,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 6.99M shares traded or 46.18% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (TIP) by 5,664 shares to 14,309 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EEM) by 117,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 635,327 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 22,415 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 5,528 shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt stated it has 115,355 shares. Capital Management Assocs accumulated 7,200 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 8.90M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Markston International Lc invested in 0.46% or 92,839 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 11,158 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 445,747 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 235,211 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability holds 103,309 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer invested 0.11% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 0.73% or 79,045 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Planning Advsrs Llc has invested 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Findlay Park Prns Llp accumulated 5.08M shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc owns 350,625 shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Caledonia Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 16.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Ohio-based First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 4.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grace & White reported 9,165 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 196,645 shares. Exchange Capital Management owns 78,238 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 207,888 are held by Boston Common Asset Mngmt Llc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 835,978 shares. 305,445 are held by Farmers And Merchants Invs. Pictet Asset Mngmt has 1.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vista Partners reported 5,802 shares stake.