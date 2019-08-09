Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Amalgamated Bank Boosted Holding by $3.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While Coe Capital Management Decreased Holding

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 27,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.12 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 22.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 24,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 28,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 8.65 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – SWEDISH MATCH AB SWMA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 345 FROM SKR 330; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 440 FROM DKK 400; 24/04/2018 – ALFA LAVAL AB ALFA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 210 FROM SEK 201; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Microsoft Stock the Safest Trade in Big Tech Right Now? – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Ca holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.69M shares. Trb Advsr LP owns 510,000 shares or 18% of their US portfolio. Weitz Invest Mgmt owns 17,500 shares. Rech Invsts accumulated 3.66% or 97.79M shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chilton Investment Ltd Company reported 1.32M shares. Riverpark Llc invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winch Advisory Limited Liability Co invested 3.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 183,981 were accumulated by Zweig. 1,800 are owned by Summit Secs Group Ltd Co. Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 48,450 were accumulated by Birinyi Assoc. Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 143,848 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 6.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Present at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference August 14 – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.