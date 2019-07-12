Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Lifted Position by $16.38 Million; As Global Pmts (GPN) Stock Rose, Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Decreased by $5.87 Million Its Position

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 22.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 43,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.84 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $164.13. About 875,789 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Ltd reported 38,140 shares. 1.51 million are owned by Commercial Bank Of America De. Toth Financial Advisory has 0.06% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 2,000 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0.05% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 286,227 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Cibc Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 54,046 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division stated it has 190 shares. Raymond James Assoc has 0.02% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 256,955 are owned by Jupiter Asset. Catalyst Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Gw Henssler And Associate Ltd has 0.03% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 2,111 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 10.57 million are owned by Blackrock. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 0.05% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 6,831 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 36,400 shares to 249,907 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 15,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. GPN’s profit will be $219.70M for 29.31 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.24% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.06 million activity. BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR sold 3,500 shares worth $425,202. SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold $76,860 worth of stock or 700 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,310 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,598 are owned by Cutter & Brokerage. Renaissance Lc invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Arizona-based Ironwood Inv Counsel Llc has invested 6.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sei Invests owns 5.09M shares. Amg National Tru Bancorporation reported 0.11% stake. Holderness stated it has 3.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 389 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hm Cap Management Limited Co holds 19,578 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has 1.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Assetmark Inc holds 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 324,533 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.02M shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,694 shares. S&T State Bank Pa invested 1.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4.32M were accumulated by Jensen Investment Mngmt. Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

