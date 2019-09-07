Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Atwood & Palmer Has Lowered Its Stake by $352,291

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 668,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08M, down from 674,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 684,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Management Ca holds 25,145 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation invested in 0.24% or 25,000 shares. North Star Investment Management has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Punch Associate Invest Mngmt has 103,978 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset holds 12,676 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Leuthold Ltd Liability Co stated it has 104,582 shares. Generation Inv Limited Liability Partnership has 3.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.83M shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 123,038 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westover Ltd reported 6,755 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 19.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 241,393 shares or 3.97% of all its holdings. Acropolis Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 34,231 shares. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 38,898 shares stake. Aviva Plc reported 3.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (IFV) by 30,320 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $48.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco -8.2% as analysts process macro headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 53,850 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Company owns 51,921 shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va invested in 1.23% or 332,273 shares. Artemis Inv Llp has 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rbf Ltd reported 15,000 shares stake. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 541,652 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd holds 95,635 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,934 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,754 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas-based Penn Davis Mcfarland has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 84,758 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt invested 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.1% or 234,356 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc owns 179,975 shares.