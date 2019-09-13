Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $561,659; As Mks Instrument (MKSI) Stock Declined, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Upped Holding by $357,434

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 4,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 72,279 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, down from 76,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01M shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 81.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 4,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 10,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, up from 5,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $94.54. About 327,159 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $312.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 240,616 shares to 300,953 shares, valued at $33.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability has invested 2.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc reported 1.30M shares. 1.53 million are held by Haverford Tru. Utd Serv Automobile Association has 8.36M shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Counsel Limited reported 13,057 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel reported 2.24% stake. Of Virginia reported 58,569 shares stake. Amica Retiree reported 36,163 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 3.29% or 354,835 shares. Massachusetts-based Penobscot Investment Management Inc has invested 3.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barr E S And reported 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital City Tru Fl owns 55,222 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Evergreen Cap Management Limited Com has invested 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Cullen Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 2.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 524,835 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Lc accumulated 2,469 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7,087 shares to 15,552 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communication Ny invested in 0.03% or 18,159 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Malaga Cove Cap Limited invested in 0.43% or 8,650 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.61% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 43,866 shares. Shine Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Moreover, First Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.21% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 4,036 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 36,891 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 88,599 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 193 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 1.88M shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 572,727 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).