Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Decreased Holding by $561,659; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Position in Cit Group (CIT) Has Cut by $95.36 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.29M, down from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 529,793 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 12/03/2018 – ONDECK’S BRAUSE FORMERLY W/ CIT GROUP; 19/04/2018 – CIT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CIT Declares Dividends; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 24/04/2018 – CIT SEES 2018 CORE AVERAGE LOANS & LEASES UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption Of Approximately $883 Million Of Its Unsecured Debt; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 29/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 07/03/2018 – Top U.S. bank regulator told to recuse himself from CIT Group matters; 26/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 23, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY CIT

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 4,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 72,279 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, down from 76,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct has invested 7.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Invest Management Incorporated owns 119,420 shares. F&V Cap Mgmt Lc reported 6.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Llc holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 54,513 shares. Southeast Asset reported 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.38% or 134,064 shares. Vident Invest Advisory has 4,898 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 5,005 are owned by Adirondack & Inc. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Com holds 7.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 495,354 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na has 52,692 shares. Washington Tru stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lau Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,949 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 50,342 shares or 6.12% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Inc owns 766,391 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $312.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG) by 7,197 shares to 73,525 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.10M for 8.70 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Global Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,859 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Assetmark invested in 3,206 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 2.67M shares. Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Birch Run Cap Advisors Lp owns 240,002 shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd holds 0% or 5,856 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company holds 153,668 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,826 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barnett & Inc invested 1.49% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 4.50 million shares stake. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 20,952 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 90,341 shares. Pggm Invests has 0.09% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 324,691 shares.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $2.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 97,637 shares to 319,133 shares, valued at $39.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 6,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,063 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $84,900 was made by Solk Steve on Friday, August 16. Alemany Ellen R bought $500,817 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Tuesday, August 13. $43,139 worth of stock was bought by McPhail Kenneth on Tuesday, August 13.